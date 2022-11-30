Posted: Nov 30, 2022 10:57 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2022 10:57 AM

Tom Davis

As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration on November 17, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips announces it has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Outcomes compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. The Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (e.g., 75 th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective.

Hospital president, Mike Moore shares, “Thanks to the hard work of our associates and ou dedication to the Bartlesville community to deliver high quality safe care to all of our patients. We celebrate being recognized as a leader in Rural Health Outcomes from Chartis Health.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

In addition, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips was recently recognized as one of the Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals in the country by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). The determining factors for the top 20 rural community hospitals were based on eight indices: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial stability. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips is one of only two hospitals in Oklahoma to achieve this recognition by the NRHA as Top 20 Rural Hospitals.