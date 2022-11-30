Posted: Nov 30, 2022 9:06 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2022 9:08 AM

Tom Davis

Earlier this week, State Senator Blake “Cowboy” Stephens officially filed Senate Bill 7 ahead of the 2023 session, which calls for Oklahoma to remain in Daylight Saving Time (DST) year-round. The measure will be a “trigger law” that would go into effect following the passage of the Sunshine Protection Act by Congress, which would give states the option to end the time change.

State Senator Julie Daniels tells Bartlesville Radio that as easy as it sounds, it might be difficult to implement.

Daniels says she is open to discussing it and that her preference would be to be on Daylight Savings Time.