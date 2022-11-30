News
Oklahoma
Posted: Nov 30, 2022 9:06 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2022 9:08 AM
State Senator Daniels Cites Possible Challenges with the Proposed Time Change Bill
Tom Davis
Earlier this week, State Senator Blake “Cowboy” Stephens officially filed Senate Bill 7 ahead of the 2023 session, which calls for Oklahoma to remain in Daylight Saving Time (DST) year-round. The measure will be a “trigger law” that would go into effect following the passage of the Sunshine Protection Act by Congress, which would give states the option to end the time change.
State Senator Julie Daniels tells Bartlesville Radio that as easy as it sounds, it might be difficult to implement.
Daniels cites a few possible roadblocks which include getting Oklahomas to agree to either remain on Daylight Savings Time or Standard Time and then there are logistics involving other states with a time change proposal such as this.
Daniels says she is open to discussing it and that her preference would be to be on Daylight Savings Time.
« Back to News