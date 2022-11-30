Posted: Nov 30, 2022 6:55 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2022 6:56 AM

Tom Davis

An adult male body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County on Monday, according to the Osage County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie and he is not believed to be from the area, OCSO said.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office in Tulsa for examination, according to OCSO.

We are awating further comments from Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 287-3131.