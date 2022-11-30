Posted: Nov 30, 2022 6:35 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2022 6:36 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to watch the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade in downtown Bartlesville Saturday, December 3, at 6:30pm.

This year's theme is Toyland and this year's Grand Marshal is Martin Garber.

You can listen to coverage of the parade as you watch on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1. You can also watch the parade on KWONTV.com as we broadcast from the downtown Arvest Bank building.