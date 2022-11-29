Posted: Nov 29, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2022 2:51 PM

Victoria Edwards

Santa is busy this time of year but not too busy to make a stop at the Bartlesville Area History Museum on Saturday, December 19 to read a story with local children.

Bartlesville Area History Museum will host Santa and Mrs Claus for a special STORYTIME WITH SANTA from noon to 2 pm in the museum, which is located on the top floor of City Hall in downtown Bartlesville at 401 South Johnstone Avenue.

After reading the story, children can tell their gift list to Santa. While waiting to speak with Santa, Mrs Santa will lead children in a craft that can be hung on their tree at home. Everyone will also receive a special gift before they leave.

Betty Keim, Education Coordinator for BAHM, invites everyone to come experience the event. She says it will be fun for all ages. No tickets or prior reservations are required.