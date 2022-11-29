Posted: Nov 29, 2022 10:09 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2022 10:09 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Festival of the Nativity is a multi-faith celebration of the Savior’s birth through nativity displays and music. The festival is entering into its tenth year with an expanded reach and is set to become the largest nativity event in all of Green Country.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tyler Vaclaw with Play for Burk Foundation, invited everyone to the festival December 2 - December 4, 2022 at Father Lynch Hall in Bartlesville.

The Festival of the Nativity features nativity scenes from around the world. Vaclaw asks the we ring in the Christmas season together as a community at this event!