Posted: Nov 29, 2022 2:20 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2022 2:20 AM

Tom Davis

In an effort to provide additional support to all of the Bartlesville Public Schools new teachers, BPS has created the New Teacher Academy. The first year of teaching is challenging for all teachers, but it’s especially challenging for teachers who come into the classroom with no professional teacher training.

“Through the New Teacher Academy, I have been able to analyze, adjust, and improve both my teaching and experience in the classroom,” said Michael Wood, BHS Math Teacher. “The observations and panel discussions allow me to reflect on my teaching, by showing me what I have been doing well, and by providing me support when changes are needed.”

The New Teacher Academy program provides ongoing professional development designed to meet the needs of the teachers throughout the school year. The New Teacher Academy members will spend a total of 8 days participating in training. The first 4 days of training are provided in the summer before the start of school. During that time, new teachers learn how to get the school year started from a combination of district staff including campus leaders, mentor teachers, as well as professional development trainers from the K20 Center.

The remaining days are spread out over the school year: one day in September, October, November, and March. These are full day training sessions. A substitute teacher is provided for each teacher while the new teacher attends training with district staff and experienced teachers. These training days are structured so the teachers spend a portion of the day observing classrooms of experienced teachers and a portion of the day learning from experienced teachers.

“I love getting extra support as a new teacher during New Teacher Academy,” said Grace Buoy, Central Middle School Math Teacher. “Going into other classrooms to observe helps inspire me and listening to veteran teachers’ advice is so helpful.”