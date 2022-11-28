Posted: Nov 28, 2022 4:56 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2022 5:00 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville will celebrate 68 years of service at their annual Great Futures Luncheon coming up later this week. The luncheon is also for recognizing the youth who choose to participate in the annual competition for the national Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Award.

Beth Beard, Executive Director, says the youth gain valueable skills by participating in the competition as well as the opportunity to compete for scholarships. The youth will give parts of their speeches at the luncheon and then this year's winner will be announced.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 to 1:30 on Friday, December 2. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the Boys & Girls Club offices, by telephone, or on their website.