Posted: Nov 28, 2022 2:03 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2022 2:05 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. Commissioners met in their weekly meetings Monday.

The commissioners approved to have an accessor to perform a yearly fall aerial flight for all Osage Co. to take pictures. It will be updated more regularly than Google Maps photos. It will help show improvements that are going on in the county.

Bruce Gerhold and Leslie Bias were reappointed to a four-year term to serve as members of the Osage Co. planning commission until December 2026.

Another item approved was to continue having all their meetings in 2023 to be what it is currently. Every Monday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage Co. Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Which is where and when next Monday’s meeting will be held. The meeting is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to come.