Posted: Nov 28, 2022 12:00 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2022 12:00 PM

Tom Davis

Candidates for the Board of Education in 5 Washington County school districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022.

Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 when the filing period ends. House reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, December 9 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office.

If more than two candidates file for the same Board of Education position, a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, February, 14, 2023. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the position during the Board of Education General Election, April 4, 2023. If only two candidates file for the same Board of Education position, those two candidates’ names will appear on the General Election ballot in April.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:

Bartlesville Public Schools I-30

Office Number 3 For a four year term

Caney Valley Public Schools I-18

Office Number 3 For a 5 year term

Copan Public Schools I-4

Office Number 1 For a 3 year unexpired term

Office Number 3 For a 5 year term

Dewey Public Schools I-7

Office Number 3 For a 5 year term

Tri-County Technology Center

Office Number 5 For a 5 year term

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting the Washington County Election Board office at 918-337-2850 or wastohingncounty@elections.ok.gov

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave. Suite 4, and regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.