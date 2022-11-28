Posted: Nov 28, 2022 7:28 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2022 7:35 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Oklahoma Wesleyan basketball is back at it on Monday, as both the Lady Eagles and Eagles go on the road to face Bethel in another Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference double-header.

The OKWU men are off to a fast start, as always. Wesleyan is 7-1 on the year and a perfect 3-0 in KCAC action thus far.

Just a couple years ago OKWU was one of the top three-point shooting teams in the country. The past two seasons it has been defense carrying the way.

Assistant coach Gene Hartman says being able to play multiple styles is helpful.

Wesleyan held its last opponent, Bethany, to 37.5-percent shooting in a win. The Eagles are only making 29.5-percent of their three-pointers to begin the year.

Meanwhile the OKWU women are 2-5 to begin the year. They are 1-2 in KCAC action.

Women tip at 6:00 with the men to follow at 8:00 from Newton, Kansas on Monday night, a couple games we will have for you on 99.1 FM – KPGM.