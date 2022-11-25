Posted: Nov 25, 2022 3:52 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2022 3:52 PM

Victoria Edwards

A Collinsville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Tulsa for felonious crimes he allegedly committed recently related to firearms.

Curt Thomas Been, age 52, is charged with felony possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of an unregistered weapon made from a shotgun. Been is banned from possession firearms due to a former conviction on a felony.

An investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found that Been possessed a modified weapon that was originally an Essex Gun Works 12-gauge caliber shotgun, a Winchester 22-caliber rifle, and 483 rounds of ammuniation.

Been will be seen in the Northern District of Oklahoma US Department of Justice court for to answer for his indictment.