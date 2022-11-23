Posted: Nov 23, 2022 6:30 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 6:30 PM

Victoria Edwards

Every year, one in six Americans end up suffering from a foodborne illness with many ending up needing emergency care or hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). With recent outbreaks of listeria and e.coli, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has compiled some tips for avoiding illness this holiday season. You can read the full details on the OSDH website but in general, here are some tips to follow:

Clean...clean...clean! Wash hands, countertops and cutting boards, utensils and dishes often and always with the hottest water you can handle along with soap.

Separate raw foods from processed or fresh foods at all times.

Cook items to the correct temperature as listed on the product packaging. Do not taste items before cooked and especially do not eat raw dough with eggs in it.

When thawing, do so in a refrigerator or using cold water rather than setting out the food on a countertop or in the sink.

Immediately cook meat once thawed and never refreeze it.