Posted: Nov 23, 2022 3:52 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 3:52 PM

Victoria Edwards

Organic food growers can now take free classes on the USDA website to help them learn and implement best practices that will meet USDA regulations on maintaining and improving soil and other critical resources related to their farming.

The courses are offered by the National Organic Program (NOP) as part of USDA's Organic Integrity Learning Center. New courses are available on a rotating basis with previous courses so farmers can take them at their leisure. Taking the USDA courses can help a farm earn the designation as a USDA-recognized farm with their federal organic seal. The seal could help farmers with promoting their crops to buyers.

Getting started is easy -- just go to the USDA website and set up an account under the Organic Integrity Learning Center.