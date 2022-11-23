Posted: Nov 23, 2022 3:47 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 3:47 PM

Victoria Edwards

Santa Claus is coming to Dewey and he will be listening to all your wishes when he arrives at the Dewey Hotel Museum on Thursday, December 1. But before you talk to Santa, head out to the Lions Park for the Tree Lighting that begins at 6 pm.

The Dewey Holiday Choir will serenade those who attend this annual city affair with a selection of merry tunes that will be sure to ramp up your Christmas spirit.

This is a free community event sponosred by the City of Dewey that emphasizes the traditional, small-town atmosphere of by-gone Christmases. So break out your sweaters and lace up your boots, then hustle over to historic downtown for the first of many nights of holiday cheer in historic downtown Dewey.