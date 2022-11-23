Posted: Nov 23, 2022 1:01 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 1:03 PM

Dalton Spence

Jerry Roberts appeared on Talk of the Town to talk about getting ready to take over as District Three commissioner for Osage Co.

Roberts enjoying the retired life for a few years but says why he decided to come out of retirement.

Roberts credits sitting commissioner Darren McKinney on being a massive help with learning the ropes before Roberts takes office to ensure a smooth transition of power.

You can listen to the full interview here.