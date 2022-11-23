News
Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 23, 2022
First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville Presents Advent Musical Moments
Tom Davis
You're invited to spend your lunch hour on Wednesdays during Advent at First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville as they present Advent Musical Moments.
Kathy Stewart with First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to issue the invitation to one and all. The performances are Wednesday's from12:15 to 12:45pm at 505 South Dewey Avenue.
Along with the great music will be your chance to purchase a bag lunch for $5 to enjoy with each performance.
