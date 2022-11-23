Posted: Nov 23, 2022 6:44 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 6:58 AM

Tom Davis

The Salvation Army Angel Tree is now up and ready for adoptions at the Bartlesville Walmart!

Captain Ian Carr with the Salvation Army issued a "big thanks" to the Women's Auxiliary for their help with hanging the angels on the trees!

Captain Carr asks that you please share this story with your friends so they know where to go to adopt an Angel this year!

If you have any questions about sponsoring an angel please call 918-336-6454.

About the Angel Tree