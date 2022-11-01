Posted: Nov 22, 2022 2:22 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2022 2:22 AM

Tom Davis

Shoppers who want to jump-start their holiday shopping can take advantage of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department's Black Friday weekend sale. Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers and Oklahoma State Parks are offering a 25% discount on merchandise from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27.

Many state parks sell merchandise inspired by their outdoor attractions for adventurers from clothing to accessories and even toys for little ones. To contact a park about its gift shop options or discover your next adventure, visit TravelOK.com/Parks.

Oklahoma State Parks offer adventure-inspired merchandise that showcases the state’s stunning outdoor opportunities. Photo provided by the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department.

Eight Tourism Information Centers throughout the state have wide selections of Oklahoma-themed products and souvenirs, including many products made in Oklahoma.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Oklahomans to shop this year’s Black Friday sale and experience what our travel information centers have to offer,” said OTRD’s Executive Director, Shelley Zumwalt. “Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift or looking to plan your next adventure, the Black Friday sale is a great way to explore and discover right here in Oklahoma.”

Tourism Information Center locations include Blackwell, Erick, Miami, Midwest City, Oklahoma City, State Capitol, Sallisaw and Thackerville. While enjoying discounted prices, visitors can check out selfie stops, dog parks and a wide array of complimentary brochures, maps and guides. To get directions to a Tourism Information Center, visit TravelOK.com/TIC.

Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers offer many fun Oklahoma-themed items for sale. Photo provided by the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department.