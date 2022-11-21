Posted: Nov 21, 2022 3:22 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2022 7:21 PM

Victoria Edwards

Several families will have a much brighter Thanksgiving this year due to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, who delivered baskets today with an abundance of meat, bread, vegetables and dessert.

Sheriff Scott Owen said the deliveries have been going on for years and are a central part of the Sheriff's office outreach program to build a better community for families that they serve.

Two of the officers who were delivering baskets allowed Victoria Edwards to drive with them as they delivered baskets. When asked why they volunteered to do it, Officer Kristen Davis said it was the same reason she entered law enforcement and Officer Destiny Comiford said it was an extension of her commitment to helping those cannot help themselves.