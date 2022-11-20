Posted: Nov 20, 2022 1:49 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2022 1:49 PM

Victoria Edwards

The annual application period for a business or organization to be designated as part of the Certified Healthy Oklahoma program is now open. Applications will be accepted through end of business on February 10, 2023. There is no cost to apply.

The benefit of being certified as a Certified Healthy Oklahoma member is that those who are certified will be recognized by the state as a place that is committed to supporting the state's on-going public health initiatives that were introduced in 2003. To the public, that means they can be assured that the organization or business is providing improved health and wellness to its staff, which could help when recruiting new employees. It could also attract new customers if they are assured the company's emphasis on healthy employees translates to healthy services or products.

The Certified Health Oklahoma program is run by the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). There are seven categories of designation and three levels of certification within each category. If you have already applied and been denied in the past, you can re-apply. If you are already certified, you can request to be awarded a higher certification level.

More than 1200 Oklahoma organizations were certified in 2021.

To learn more about the Certified Health Oklahoma program or to submit an application, visit certifiedhealthok.com.