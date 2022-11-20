Posted: Nov 20, 2022 12:29 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2022 12:29 PM

Victoria Edwards

An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville.

Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by entering her residence on November 15 and then attempting to physically interact with his daughter. When his ex-wife attempted to call 911, Blood allegedly took the phone away from her and hung on the emergency dispatch unit. Blood then allegedly searched through a bedside table in the home and found a pistol. After 911 called back the woman, Blood then allegedly exited the home, taking the pistol with him. Officers were able to locate Blood later that day and arrest him.

Blood now faces charges of disrupting or prevening an emergency call and burglary in the first degree in addition to his violation of the protective order. He is also listed as being charged with contempt of court due to disorderly conduct. His bond is set at $500,000 and his next appearance in court will be on December 2.