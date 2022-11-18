Posted: Nov 18, 2022 6:49 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2022 6:56 PM

Victoria Edwards

About 125 residents of our county and city are currently at the Fentanyl Forum set up by the Bartlesville Police Department this evening (Friday, November 18) held at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The goal of the event is to educate the community about fentanuyl as a drug that is increasing in use in our region, how to recognize it and how to educate both children and adults on its potential dangers.

Chief Tracy Roles talked briefly with Bartlesville Radio about the attendance. He said he is overwhelmed at the turn-out but not surprised because our community is both caring and proactive in its response to a threat that could hurt our progression.

Tom Davis is covering the forum with video and will post it after the meeting is completed. Victoria Edwards spoke at length with Chief Roles about fentanyl issue and with one of the keynote speakers at the event. Interviews will be posted at a later date so check back for more on this developing story.