Posted: Nov 18, 2022 9:44 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2022 9:44 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care will hold a fun and festive Christmas party for seniors on Friday, December 2 at Elder Care from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm.

Angie Thompson, Elder Care Director of Development, announced this week that the festivities will also include Santa & Mrs. Claus, a photo booth with fun Christmas props, sweet treats from Melody’s Creative Cuisine, a mini silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind art, a homemade Teresa Messerli coconut cake. Guest speaker is award-winning journalist, Tess Maune, KOTV News On 6 anchor.

Thompson added that keeping seniors safe is Elder Care’s highest priority. “There is a limit to the number of people we can seat in the space and ensure social distancing. Pre-registration for each guest is required, either by phone or through Elder Care’s Seniors Connect webpage.”

Top prizes will be awarded for the best Christmas sweater. “We hope guests enjoy hearing about Tess’s most memorable adventures, taking photos, sharing laughs, meeting new friends, and wearing fun sweaters. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted.”

Pre-registration by November 28 is required by calling 918-336-8500. Elder Care is located at 1223 Swan Drive.