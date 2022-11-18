Posted: Nov 18, 2022 8:22 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2022 8:22 AM

Victoria Edwards

Today, from noon to 3 pm, you can make a little cash to off-set the higher prices of next week's Thanksgiving dinner by bringing your aluminum cans and plastic bottles to the Bartlesville Recycle Center at 908 East Elm Avenue.

Replynsh, who operates the recycle center on behalf of the City of Bartlesville, is hold a buy-back event and will pay 40-cents per pound for aluminum and 10-cents per pound for PET #1 plastic water and soda bottles.

If submitting both types, aluminum cans must be in a different bag than plastics.