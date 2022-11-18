Posted: Nov 18, 2022 6:40 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2022 6:40 AM

Tom Davis

Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) on Thursday earned the unanimous support of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) to chair the caucus in the next Congress. Rep. Hern previously served as Chair of the RSC Budget and Spending Task Force, under the leadership of outgoing RSC Chairman Jim Banks.

“I’m honored to earn the support of my colleagues to lead the largest caucus on Capitol Hill,” said Rep. Hern. “The Republican Study Committee has an important role in our new Majority: we are the conservative conscience of the Republican Conference. Chairman Jim Banks has done an incredible job the last two years, I’m thankful for his leadership preparing RSC to lead in the majority next year. The American people are overwhelmingly unhappy with the direction our country has taken under Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. They elected a Republican Congress to stop the Biden agenda, secure the border, restore energy independence, reduce our debt, and get back to the strong economy we had under President Donald Trump. When I announced my campaign, I promised my colleagues that no one would outwork me to pass conservative policy; come January 3rd, they’ll see exactly what that means. Let’s get to work!”



Chairman Jim Banks said, “Serving as the Republican Study Committee Chairman has been one of the greatest honors of my life and I could not be more proud of what we accomplished together at RSC over the last two years. For nearly fifty years, Republican Study has been the heart and soul of the conservative movement on Capitol Hill and I’m honored to have played a small part in its history. I’d like to congratulate incoming Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern and I look forward to working alongside him and the RSC over the next two critical years. Our conference must keep its promises by developing and uniting around a conservative agenda next Congress, and the RSC will be at the center of it all. It is reassuring to know our caucus in such capable hands.”