Posted: Nov 17, 2022 9:20 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2022 9:32 AM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech Flex programs are designed for working adults. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Randall Jones with Tri County Tech said they have class openings with a lot to offer.

Accounting

Applied Welding

CompTIA A+

CompTIA ITF+

CompTIA Network+

CompTIA Security+

Construction

EMT

Medical Office Coding

Medical Office Specialist

Paramedic

Precision Machining

Whether you are sharpening your skill set or exploring a new field, our Fast Track courses are designed for the working adult. Easy to enroll in and quick to complete, these programs will have you refreshed, retooled, and on your way to new opportunities in no time. Even if it’s learning new software to spruce up your website or learning new skills to improve the lives around you, let us help you get on the Fast Track to continued success!

Financial Assistance is available to those who qualify.

Contact:

Randall Jones

Outreach & Enrollment Specialist

Adult Programs

918.331.3269