Posted: Nov 16, 2022 5:21 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2022 5:21 PM

Chase McNutt

The Oklahoma Union Boys basketball squad is coming off a fantastic season last year that saw them winning 24 total games. This included winning both of their regional games, and winning in area before losing ultimately in the state tournament to Morrison, 42-39.

With a season like that, you can imagine what the next expectations would be. But, the Cougars lost a good amount of their contributors this past offseason, and is starting fresh this year. Cougar head coach Brad Hall talks about his expectations for the season.

Cougars open their season up at Chelsea on November 29 at 8 pm.