Posted: Nov 16, 2022 10:14 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2022 10:46 AM

Tom Davis

The holidays are a prime time for scammers---even those who use the lure of "romance" as their way to your money. Appearing on ONE-ON-ONE with the PRO's, Rona Shoopack, Vice Preseident of Operations at Truity Credit Union warned everyone against these perpetrators.

Other scams to be watching for include the Grandparent Scam, IRS, Utility Company, and Gift Card scams.