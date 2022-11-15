Posted: Nov 15, 2022 6:49 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2022 6:49 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Arvest Foundation announced on November 15 that it has contributed $6,570 to the Bartlesville Salvation Army to help purchase winter coats for approximately 650 school-aged children in both the Bartlesville Public Schools and Osage Hills Schools.

Arvest mortgage lender Julia May and private banker Taylor Throne presented the check to Captain Ian Carr of the Salvation Army.

In accepting the check, Carr said, "The Salvation Army is overwhelmed by the generosity of the Arvest Foundation. These funds go directly to support the coat drive and will provide over 250 coats to children in our community. Our coat drive partners Mary Martha Outreach and BMonthly Magazine extend their gratitude as well."

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create postivie change for others. Major areas of focus include K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.