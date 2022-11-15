Posted: Nov 15, 2022 6:42 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2022 6:42 PM

Victoria Edwards

At 5 pm on November 15, the State Election Board held a public meeting at the State Capitol Building in Oklahoma City to certify the November 8, 2022 General Election results for both state and federal elections. This certification is in addition to the local and county election results that were certified on Friday, November 11. The additional certification is required by law.

Candidates had until 5 pm on November 11 to contest an election but no contests were filed by either a state or federal candidate.

The Secretary of the State Election Board will now issue certificates of election to successful candidates.

If you should have any questions about the certification process or who is being issued a certificate of election, you can contact Misha Mohr, State Election Board Public Information Officer, at mmohr@elections.ok.gov.