Posted: Nov 15, 2022 5:20 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2022 5:20 PM

Dalton Spence

OKWU basketball tips off conference play Wednesday when the Eagles and Lady Eagles host Southwestern College.

Both teams are trying to get back into the win column. The men lost to Evangel 73-68 back on Nov. 7 in a game where OKWU went 3-20 from three-point land. This is a battle between what is believed to be the two best teams in the KCAC. Southwestern is 6-0 this season winning its last game Baptist Bible 103-73. OKWU comes into this game with a 4-1 record.

The Eagles and Lady Moundbuilders are both trying to end a two-game losing streak. OKWU lost its last game against Mid-America Christian 89-76 and Southwestern lost its last game against Southwestern Assemblies of God 86-80. OKWU has a 1-3 record this year but two of the losses came against John Brown.

The Women’s game tips off at 5 p.m. and the Man’s game to follow at 7 p.m.