Posted: Nov 15, 2022 3:56 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2022 3:56 PM

Chase McNutt

3 women were seen this Monday and Tuesday in Washington County Court on charges alleging grand larceny. According to an affidavit, a Bartlesville Police officer was dispatched to a shoplifting in progress at Ulta Beauty. The 3 women, Mythya Gisg ( Gisk ), Mircale Dyer, and Charlene Harring were stopped in their black SUV by an officer after it was reported that 3 women left Ulta with stolen merchandise.

At the traffic stop, it was discovered that there were several Ulta alarms going off in the vehicle. After detaining the women, Dyer stated that she was was in the store but did not want to give a statement, Harring said that she never went into the store and was just the driver of the vehicle and did not know the merchandise was stolen, and finally, Gisg advised that she had stolen merchandise from Ulta.

They each posted their $1,000 bond and their next court date is set for January 20, 2023.