Posted: Nov 15, 2022 3:53 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2022 3:53 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Bulldoggers boy basketball season tips off in just a little over two weeks, and they’re trying to get their new players that came over from football ready for game time. They kicked off practices back in October when they were officially allowed to start and have been at it ever since.

Bulldogger basketball boys head coach Lance Knight talked about how the preseason has been heading into these last couple weeks of practice.

The Bulldoggers are vying for more success than their last, where they finished at .500 at 12-12 with a loss to Daniel Webster 62-37 in Regional play. Knight talks about what his goals are for his basketball squad this season.

The Bulldoggers open their season up at Nowata on December 2nd at 8 pm