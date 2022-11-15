Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

November 15, 2022

Posted: Nov 15, 2022 1:48 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2022 1:48 PM

City Planning Commission Meeting Cancelled for Today

Share on RSS

 

Victoria Edwards

The City of Bartlesville Planning Commission's regular meeting that was scheduled for today, November 15, 2022 has been canceled due to a lack of quorum.

Bartlesville Radio was notified of the cancellation at 2:30 pm and asked to release a notification to the public in the event anyone was planning on attending.

For questions about the City Planning Commission, you can contact their office at 918-338-4241.


« Back to News