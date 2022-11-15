Posted: Nov 15, 2022 1:48 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2022 1:48 PM

Victoria Edwards

The City of Bartlesville Planning Commission's regular meeting that was scheduled for today, November 15, 2022 has been canceled due to a lack of quorum.

Bartlesville Radio was notified of the cancellation at 2:30 pm and asked to release a notification to the public in the event anyone was planning on attending.

For questions about the City Planning Commission, you can contact their office at 918-338-4241.