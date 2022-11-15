Posted: Nov 15, 2022 1:17 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2022 1:20 PM

Dalton Spence

Have you made your Bedlam plans yet? Well, if not the Constantine Theater has you covered for the 117thedition of the Sooners and Cowboys on the gridiron with a tailgate and watch party.

The tailgate starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 with food and concessions available. The game itself kicks off at 6:30. Billie Kelley with the Constantine Theater says to support your team because she will be wearing hers.

There is only a couple more matchups between OU and OSU scheduled after this year’s game. Both sides have been blaming each other on not wanting to play once when the Sooners leave for the SEC in 2025. So, you might as well share the Oklahoma tradition since 1904 with a friend you have never met before.

The Constantine Theater is located at 110 W Main St. in Pawhuska.