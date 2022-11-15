Posted: Nov 15, 2022 2:09 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2022 2:09 AM

Tom Davis

A 62-year-old Nowata man was killed in a fatality incident Monday night at around 6pm on US-75 and CR. E.2200 approximately 5 feet outside of Bartlesville City Limits.

OHP reports that a vehicle driven by Courtney Bowerman, 27, of Owasso, was going southbound on US-75 and that a pedestrian, Lawrence Woodward, 62, of Nowata was crossing road at CR. E. 2200 and was hit by Bowerman’s vehicle.

Woodward was transported by Bartlesville EMS to Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville where he was pounced deceased. The driver, Courtney Bowerman, was not Injured.

The cause of collision is under Investigation.