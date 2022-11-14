Posted: Nov 14, 2022 8:02 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 8:02 PM

Victoria Edwards

The annual Fantasy Land of Lights at Johnstone Park officially opens this week on Thursday, November 17, beginning with a walk-through on foot. The drive-through opens on Friday, November 18.

The walk-through will be a more close-up and personal viewing of the display so there is a small fee for this event. There will be food and drinks available after the walk-through. Kiddie Park will also be open to offer a limited number of rides. The event opens at 6 pm.

The drive-through is by donation when entering the park. The drive-through will be open daily beginning at 6 pm and closing at 10 pm.

Both KIddie Park and Fantasy Land of Lights is located in Johnstone Park, which is at the corner of Cherokee & Hensley.