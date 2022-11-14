News
City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15
Victoria Edwards
It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm.
Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
There is a limit of one bag of groceries per car/family. Groceries are handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
