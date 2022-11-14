Posted: Nov 14, 2022 7:49 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 7:50 PM

The 34th Annual Oklahoa Book Awrds is calling for entries in its annual competition. The competition is sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and it is designed to recognize and promote Oklahoma writers.

To qualify for submission, a book must have been published between January 1 and December 31, 2022. The author mst also reside within the borders of the state of Oklahoma at the time of the submission or have been a resident at the time of publication. Books must have a theme related to Oklahoma history or current events.

There are five categories of submissions and one winner will be chosen from each category. Finalists will be announced in March 2023 and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in April of next year.