Posted: Nov 14, 2022 7:43 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 7:43 PM

Victoria Edwards

Earlier this year, Bartlesville Radio reported on copper thefts from AT&T storage areas in Green Country and of a $5000 award they were offering for information leading to the capture of the thieves. Originally, the reward was to expire in November but with copper thefts continuing and no information available on the thefts, AT&T has decided to extend the offer of the award at least until the end of 2022.

AT&T is still unclear if the copper thefts are the result of a single individual, a group of individuals working together, or a conspiracy ring that crosses state borders. Anyone who has information about the thefts should contact AT&T Assest Protection direclty at 1-800-807-4205.