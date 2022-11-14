Posted: Nov 14, 2022 7:27 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 7:27 PM

Victoria Edwards

If you have a poem bubbling up inside of you, now is the time to write it down and share it with your fellow residents of Bartlesville because on Noveber 19, the Westside Coomunity Center is hosting a Poetry Night from 6-8 pm.

The event is free and the public is invited to attend even if you do not write or read a poem. Morris McCorvey will act as host for th event and Stacey Freeman will be the moderator.

Westside Community Center is located at 918-336-6760.