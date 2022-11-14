Posted: Nov 14, 2022 7:22 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 7:22 PM

Victoria Edwards

The CDC has been issuing warnings about a possible surge in COVID cases nationwide as we enter into cooler temperatures, breezy weather with rain and snow showers, and more time spent indoors with people. Here's what the COVID situation looks like in Oklahoma for the first week of November:

The 7-day average of new cases sits at 284. There were 1,986 new cases on record as of November 5. Active cases are at 4,153, bringing the grand total of cases since inception of COVID to 1,214,599. Provisional deaths recorded by CDC and NCHS are at 17,168.

In the Northeast region, which covers our listening area, there were only six cases currently in the hospital for more than three days.