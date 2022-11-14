Posted: Nov 14, 2022 7:10 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 7:10 PM

Victoria Edwards

On November 17, the Bartlesville Area History Museum will continue its lecture series with the tantalizing tale of the search for a fugitive that spanned a quarter of a century.

Andy Taylor, editor of the Montgomery County Chronicle, will prsesent "The Serch for Nip Vann" as part of the Lunch & Learn Series, held from 1:30 am to 1 pm at the museum.

Nip Vann was visiting his hometown of Caney, Kansas in November 1913 while shooting a movie with Tom Mix. After he drank too much and caused a disturbance, the town marshal arrested him for disorderly conduct but Vann accidentally killed the marshal while turning over his gun. Vann went on the run, spending the next 24 years of his life being chased by a cousin of the sheriff. But the real story is what happened before and after Vann went to trial. And that's the story to be presented at the Lunch & Learn seminar.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is located on the fifth floor of City Hall at 401 South Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. The event is free, open to the public, and does not need prior reservations.