Posted: Nov 14, 2022 3:35 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 3:35 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning to discuss several items on the agenda. They started with changing the Columbus Day name to Indigenous people’s day for next year’s calendar and the vote was passed 2-1.

Nowata County Sheriff was also on hand for several items on the agenda, including a discussion about the TV options for the inmates in the jail.

They announced they will not be meeting next week due to it being a holiday week, and will meet back again on Monday, November 28th at 9 am.