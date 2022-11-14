Posted: Nov 14, 2022 3:22 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 3:42 PM

Chase McNutt

Last Friday on Veterans Day, Nowata Public schools held an assembly honoring vets who have served, or are currently serving or those who lost their lives in service. It was held in the gymnasium at 9 am, where it showed the grade schools singing rehearsed songs, and then honoring current members by having them stand for applause according to branch and age.

They also held a slide show with music, honoring vets that had passed in service. After the video, they had a speaker who talked about what the flag represents.

They held a flag salute and the elementary kids sang god bless the USA