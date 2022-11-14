Posted: Nov 14, 2022 10:26 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 10:26 AM

Tom Davis

City Clerk Jason Muninger and City Engineer Michah Siemers hosted out CITY MATTERS show on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1on Monday.

Muninger and Siemers covered some old business, but they did bring up a few new items of note. One of those items was the agreement Dobson Fiber made with the city recently. The company deals on in internet and will provide competition for companies like Sparklight, AT&T and Blue Peak. Both Muninger and Seimers said they believe the company will start pulling fiber in the first quarter around town.

City Clerk Muninger mentioned that the city sales tax collection was mixed bag, citing although it was not a record take, it was the second largest collection in the city’s history which still puts the city at 11.8% more than what they had budgeted.