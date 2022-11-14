Posted: Nov 14, 2022 5:53 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 5:56 AM

Tom Davis

We have a chance of rain between noon and 5pm, then rain and snow likely. Skies will be cloudy, with a high near 42. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.



A chance of rain and snow before 9pm tonight, then a chance of snow between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Most of the snow will be to our south and east.