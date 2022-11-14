Posted: Nov 14, 2022 2:21 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 2:21 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care will complete its 2022 Seniors Connect seminar series on Wednesday, December 7, from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm with a presentation by Josh Lindblom, PT, DPT, titled “Build a Strong Foundation.” The event will take place at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive.

The presentation will focus on creating a healthy lifestyle that supports a solid foundation through exercise and movement.

“The health benefits of movement and exercise are hard to ignore,” says Dr. Lindblom. “Exercise benefits are seen in people of all ages, sexes, and across the spectrum of physical abilities. Our bodies were created to move, and the fact that movement has such positive effects on our health cements that point.”

This informative session is part of Elder Care’s 2022 Seniors Connect Seminar Series. Each seminar is open to the public and will be held on the first Wednesday of each month, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Contact Elder Care at 918-336-8500 by December 1 to reserve your seat in this seminar. Reservations are recommended but not required.