Posted: Nov 11, 2022 10:44 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2022 10:46 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska’s season ended in the opening round of the playoffs against Victory Christian losing 70-22.

It was a game where both teams traded fumbles to start the game and then Victory Christian would feed the rock to running back Judah Byrams.

The Huskies would find themselves down in a big deficit in the second quarter. PHS would get on the scoreboard with a Todd Drummond to Tyrel Richardson touchdown reception to bring the Huskies down to a 28-8 deficit.

A Victory Christian flea flicker on 3rd and 10 for a touchdown would be the straw that would put the game away.

Pawhuska finishes the season 6-5 in its first season back in class 2A.